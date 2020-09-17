If you are a human, ignore this field

ONTARIO CRIME

Federal indictment says Wold bought speedboat with stolen Fry Foods money

Former Fry Foods human resources manager Doug Wold was charged in a federal court last Friday and subsequently arrested by IRS agents in connection with a paycheck fraud. An indictment alleged that Wold, who also faces charges in Malheur County Circuit Court, used funds he stole from the company to buy a speedboat.