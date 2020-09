If you are a human, ignore this field

Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in

ONTARIO CRIME

Federal indictment says Wold bought speedboat with stolen Fry Foods money

Former Fry Foods human resources manager Doug Wold was charged in a federal court last Friday and subsequently arrested by IRS agents in connection with a paycheck fraud. An indictment alleged that Wold, who also faces charges in Malheur County Circuit Court, used funds he stole from the company to buy a speedboat.