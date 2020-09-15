If you are a human, ignore this field

OREGON WILDFIRES

SPECIAL REPORT: A night in hell - Santiam Canyon's ordeal

As people turned in for the night in the Santiam Canyon on Labor Day, one wildfire that had been held at bay for three weeks was unleashed and a second started a westward march that proved to be stunningly destructive. Salem Reporter has assembled this account of that night in the canyon from interviews and documents.