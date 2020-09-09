The Voice of Malheur County
WILDFIRES

Oregon facing historic loss of life from wildfires, Gov. Kate Brown says

Wildfires to continue to burn out of control across swaths of Oregon on Wednesday, and state authorities said there will be significant losses of life and property. Gov. Kate Brown urged people to obey evacuation orders and her advisers asked callers stop clogging 911 lines with calls about smoke. Video by Salem Reporter shows damage in Gates.
By Les Zaitz - Malheur Enterprise
September 9, 2020 at 3:04pm


