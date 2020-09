The Voice of Malheur County

If you are a human, ignore this field

Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in

You have 3 free articles left.

MALHEUR COUNTY BUSINESS

Volunteers serve up tech solution to keep Ontario nursery running

After the Covid epidemic stifled the Treasure Valley Relief Nursery's ability to conduct home visits, a group of Treasure Valley tech experts joined forces to help solve the problem.