ONTARIO CRIME
Fry Foods HR exec hired after prison stint, string of convictions. Now, company wants its money back
A former human resources manager at Fry Foods faces charges alleging he embezzled over $100,000 from the company, which is now suing him. Douglas Wold, still on active parole in Ada County, has a history of similar conduct in Idaho.
Read this article for free. Sign up for a free trial. It’s fast and easy. No credit card needed.
Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.