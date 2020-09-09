The Voice of Malheur County
ONTARIO CRIME

Fry Foods HR exec hired after prison stint, string of convictions. Now, company wants its money back

A former human resources manager at Fry Foods faces charges alleging he embezzled over $100,000 from the company, which is now suing him. Douglas Wold, still on active parole in Ada County, has a history of similar conduct in Idaho.
By Ardeshir Tabrizian - The Enterprise
September 9, 2020 at 12:54pm


