ONTARIO CRIME

Fry Foods HR exec hired after prison stint, string of convictions. Now, company wants its money back

A former human resources manager at Fry Foods faces charges alleging he embezzled over $100,000 from the company, which is now suing him. Douglas Wold, still on active parole in Ada County, has a history of similar conduct in Idaho.