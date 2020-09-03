Free COMMUNITY OPINION

The Malheur Enterprise is seeking reader opinions about news coverage of the general election, now just 60 days away. Share what you think are key local issues, what questions you would ask candidates, and what information you want from your professional news team based in Vale.

We're inviting you to be our partner in planning the coverage of campaigns and politics as we are 60 days from the 2020 general election. We want to provide coverage that matters to you, the reader, and focus on issues you want covered.

Please take just a few moments to complete this survey. Your answers are confidential - only the publisher will see them. Thanks for helping us design news coverage that gets beyond sound bites and table pounding.

Take the survey here -> ENTERPRISE SURVEY - 2020 ELECTION.

We work hard to listen to our readers and the community and provide the best news coverage possible with our local staff.

YOU CAN HELP KEEP LOCAL NEWS FLOWING: Reader support allows the Enterprise to provide in-depth, accurate reporting that otherwise would not get done. Keeping the community well informed is essential. SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically. DONATE - to provide additional support.