The Voice of Malheur County
MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

Former Ontario man cleared after more than a decade under a legal cloud

Earl Bain was at work at an auto repair business when he got a call from his lawyers. They had news. He was going to be pardoned, cleared of a crime that put him in prison for six years. This is the account of how Bain fought for years to establish he was innocent.
By Les Zaitz - The Enterprise
September 2, 2020 at 10:47am


