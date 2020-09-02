MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY
Former Ontario man cleared after more than a decade under a legal cloud
Earl Bain was at work at an auto repair business when he got a call from his lawyers. They had news. He was going to be pardoned, cleared of a crime that put him in prison for six years. This is the account of how Bain fought for years to establish he was innocent.
