Love of politics, desire to spark change drives local teacher to particpate in 2020 Democratic National Convention

Raina Studer is new to Malheur County but not a rookie when it comes to participating in an effort to make America a better place to live. Studer attended the virtual Democratic National Convention recently as a delegate for Bernie Sanders.
By Pat Caldwell - The Enterprise
August 26, 2020 at 7:00pm


