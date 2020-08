If you are a human, ignore this field

Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in

YOUR COMMUNITY

Love of politics, desire to spark change drives local teacher to particpate in 2020 Democratic National Convention

Raina Studer is new to Malheur County but not a rookie when it comes to participating in an effort to make America a better place to live. Studer attended the virtual Democratic National Convention recently as a delegate for Bernie Sanders.