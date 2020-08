If you are a human, ignore this field

MALHEUR COUNTY WILDFIRES

Indian Creek Fire spreads to nearly 50,000 acres as smoke hinders air attacks

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said the range fire burning east of Juntura has been spreading to the north. The fire, human caused, started north of U.S. HIghway 20 on Sunday, Aug. 16.