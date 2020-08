If you are a human, ignore this field

MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

Man who fought Malheur County criminal conviction for 11 years wins governor's pardon

Frederick E. Bain has been pardoned by Gov. Kate Brown over his 2009 conviction in Malheur County for first-degree sexual abuse. The rare pardon was backed by Dave Goldthorpe, Malheur County district attorney.