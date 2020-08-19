EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Foreman, Construction Laborer, CDL Driver, Nurses, Ranch Worker

Foreman/ Lead man

help needed

Forman/ Lead man wanted for residential construction in Malheur County. Will entail building of houses from ground up. Opportunity for ownership, good pay, and steady work for successful applicant. Looking for someone who is experienced, hard working, self motivated, and able to lift over 100 pounds. References and resume necessary. $12.00-$20.00 depending on experience. [email protected]

______________________________________________________________________________________

Construction

Laborer needed

General construction laborer needed for residential construction in Malheur County. From foundations to finish work. $12.00-$18.00 hr depending on skills and ability. References required. [email protected]

______________________________________________________________________________________

GROW YOUR CAREER while living the good life in Montana. The Great Falls Clinic, a progressive, physician-led healthcare organization, is seeking experienced Utilization Review, Critical Care, PACU, Cath Lab & OR Circulating Registered Nurses for our growing service lines. Competitive salary & benefits, 12-hour shifts, call rotation, retention & moving bonus.

Visit www.gfclinic.com. Contact Joey Richman at 406-454-7325 or [email protected]

______________________________________________________________________________________

CDL Driver

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently looking for CDL Drivers at the Vale, Oregon site. The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Safety is a priority; observe road conditions and communicate safety issues.

· Operate double belly dump trailers and belt trailers that deliver ore from the mine sites to the production facility.

· Manage plant waste loads

· Load trucks with front-end loaders and tarping of the product.

· Inspect and maintain all equipment.

· Know and follow all state and federal regulations as well as company policies and procedures.

Other requirements:

· Current Class A Driver’s License with Doubles and Tankers endorsement.

· Qualifying DMV driving history

· Current DOT Physical/Medical card.

· Excellent driving and safety record

· Good attendance history and ability to work a flexible work schedule.

Apply on-line at www.ussilica.com. US Silica/EP Minerals supports a drug-free culture. Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

Equal Opportunity Employer

______________________________________________________________________________________

Help wanted:

General Ranch Worker

Needed

Start immediately.

208-741-0452