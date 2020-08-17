MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

The wildfire, reported Sunday afternoon, had covered an estimated 5,000 acres by evening as winds picked up, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management reported.

The Indian Creek Fire burns along U.S. 20 on. Sunday, Aug. 16. The wildfire, about 13 miles east of Juntura, late Sunday expanded to more than 5,000 acres. (PHOTO: Al Crouch/Vale District BLM)

MONDAY MORNING UPDATE: The fire grew to 8,000 acres last night as crews worked until 2 a.m., creating dozer lanes and grading existing roads. High winds and thunderstorms are forecast for the area Monday afternoon. A Type 2 management team is scheduled to take over responsibility for the fire on Tuesday, according to the BLM.

JUNTURA – A wildfire discovered Sunday afternoon on rangeland east of Juntura had burned over an estimated 5,000 acres by evening and strong winds were pushing the fire, the Vale District of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management reported.

Larisa Bogardus, BLM public affairs specialist, said the Indian Creek Fire was reported just before 1 p.m. Sunday and was burning north and west of U.S. Highway 20 in the Jonesboro area, the site of a former railroad stop. The fire location is about 13 miles east of Juntura.

As of Sunday evening, the state highway, a main east-west route through eastern Oregon, remained open.

Bogardus said 10 engines, two hand crews and three dozers were tasked to the fire. The Juntura Rangeland Fire Protection Association also was helping. Six single engine air tankers and three heavy air tankers were used Sunday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Bogardus said.

The National Weather Service forecast a continuing chance of thunderstorms in the area through Monday with daytime temperatures hitting 100.