Free COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY

An inmate in his 60s died one day after testing positive for Covid in the infirmary at Snake River Correctional Institution. The Ontario prison, the largest in Oregon, remains under quarantine because of the pandemic.

Snake River Correctional Institute. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

A man with Covid imprisoned at the Snake River Correctional Institution died in the infirmary Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Oregon Department of Corrections announced Friday afternoon.

The department didn't disclose Friday whether the inmate died because of Covid, and won't release the inmate’s name because it is a Covid-related death.

The inmate was between 60 and 70 years old, and could have been transferred to Snake River Correctional Institution for medical care. Other inmates across the department have been transferred to Snake River Correctional Institution for Covid care.

The prison has 158 confirmed Covid cases among its 2,910 inmates, and 58 cases among its employees.

Pat Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, said Friday that cases at the prison were dropping "significantly."

This is the second death of an inmate who has tested positive for Covid. The first death was at the Oregon State Penitentiary.

Snake River has been quarantined since the beginning of July.

Correction: The post has been updated to say that the prison has been under quarantine, not lockdown.

PRIOR COVERAGE

State announces outbreak of more than 140 Covid cases at Ontario prison

DIGEST: County goes to Phase 1, rural counties show the way to low case counts, schools pivot

The latest figures on Malheur County's pandemic

News tip? Contact reporter Aidan McGloin at [email protected] or at 541-235-1005.

KEEP THE ENTERPRISE GOING AS OTHERS CLOSE.....

Reader support allows the Enterprise to provide in-depth, accurate reporting that otherwise would not get done. Keeping the community well informed is essential. SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically. DONATE - to provide additional support.