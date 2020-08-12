MALHEUR COUNTY EDUCATION

With a majority of classes in-person and safe guards in place, the college is accepting students to start school Sept. 28

Treasure Valley Community College is registering students for in-person classes this fall.

The college is scheduling 437 classes at the Ontario campus, 97 at the Caldwell Center, 82 with pre-recorded lectures, and an unknown number with live video, according to their online class schedule and spokesperson. School is scheduled to resume Sept. 28.

Finals will be taken remotely, and one week of classes will be online after Thanksgiving break until winter quarter to prevent spread, wrote Eddie Alves, vice president of academic affairs, in an email to employees.

Classes at the college will be smaller due to the six-feet social distancing rule, for instance turning 24 seats at the science building into 12. If too many students sign up for a particular class, the campus will create a virtual section, according to Abby Lee, Treasure Valley Community College public information director.

The college offers one a new billing and coding specialist certificate this year.

Live video classes cost $102, the same as in-person classes for Oregon residents, while pre-recorded classes have an additional $15 fee.

The library and computer labs will be open to students, and the cafeteria will be open for boxed takeout meals. The dormitory will be open for student living.

Included in the classes are advanced rodeo, advanced soccer and advanced volleyball, although the competitive season for soccer and volleyball have been pushed back until spring.

The college is prepared to teach everything online but career and technical education and labs if Covid cases spike or Gov. Kate Brown changes guidelines for colleges.

The college is also prepared to teach everything virtually except for classes in nursing, automated control, aviation and welding, which it will attempt to get exemptions from the state Higher Education Coordinating Commission and county public health department, said Lee.

The college is expecting enrollment to decrease from 477.9 full-time students to 394.2, and total students to drop from 2,122 to 1,472, said Lee in a June 16 administrators meeting.

Masks will be required, said Lee.

Students who don’t wear masks in the classes or in the halls could face discipline and no student should be permitted to stay in class if they aren’t masked, wrote Alves.

Students with disabilities who can’t wear a mask for medical reasons can ask for an exception.

