The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1309 Park Ave, Wednesday.

The Malheur County Health Department will sponsor a drive-thru testing site in Nyssa Wednesday. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

NYSSA – The Malheur County Health Department will host a drive-thru Covid testing event at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1309 Park Ave, Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The testing is free.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact the health department at 541-889-7279.

