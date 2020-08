PUBLIC NOTICES

Vale Irrigation

Vale Irrigation is accepting sealed bids for the following items for sale: V-15 Hyster Forklift, V-2 1997 Ford Utility pickup and V-10 1992 Ford Transport Truck. Must be clearly mark as to which unit you are bidding on and must be received in the office no later than August 14 @ 12:00 P.M. For questions call 541-473-3243.

Publish Date: August 5 & 12, 2020