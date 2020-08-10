Free CORONAVIRUS: LIFE IN MALHEUR COUNTY

Charts reflect the latest information from county and state health authorities to provide a snapshot of the status of the Covid outbreak in Malheur County.

Covid numbers starting out the week of August 10th. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Malheur County ranks third highest in the state with positive cases per capita. As the county enters midway through August, positive testing trends have continued to increase.

School districts in the county have pivoted to online learning as well as the Oregon School Activities Association restructuring the coming high school sports seaons.

For the first nine days of August, the county has reported five Covid deaths, bringing the total since the pandemic hit in late March to 14.

You can look at county data here and state data here as well.

For coverage surrounding specific topics:

Oregon officials explain how they tie a death to Covid, varying from other states

VIDEO: A series explaining aspects of being in quarantine for Covid in Malheur County

State statistics show Malheur County lags in key Covid benchmarks

Current Covid numbers show most Malheur county schools can’t reopen in the fall

Board pushes back start of Vale school to Aug. 31

VIDEO: Local nonprofits bring Covid information to Spanish-speaking community

