Many of Malheur County's Spanish speakers work in agriculture and hospitality. Nonprofit organizations are working overtime to provide these groups with accurate information about Covid and support in case of illness. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

One-third of the population of Malheur County is Hispanic. Thousands of people are bilingual, but many don’t speak English and there is no local Spanish-language news source. Community organizations provide an array of support services, from Covid-related education and support, to masks and hand sanitizer. Some will begin contact tracing in the coming weeks.

