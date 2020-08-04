Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

A free, drive-thru Covid testing event will be held at the Malheur County Fairgrounds Wednesday. (CDC file art)

ONTARIO - The Malheur County Health Department will sponsor a drive-thru testing site at the Malheur County Fairgrounds Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The free testing begins at 10 a.m. and goes to 2 p.m.

Anyone with a cough, fever shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headaches, sore throat or a loss of taste or smell is encouraged to attend.

The fairgrounds are at 795 N.W. 9th St. in Ontario.

Sarah Poe, Malheur County Health Department director, said 200 people will be able to be tested.

