VIDEO: With the high rate of infection in Malheur County, more and more people are being asked to quarantine after being exposed to someone who has contracted Covid. The Enterprise talked with Rebecca Stricker, Malheur County Health Department nursing supervisor, about what it means to quarantine and why people should stick it out if they are advised to do so.

Malheur County Health Department’s Covid contact tracing command center at Four Rivers Cultural Center on July 2. Cases of Covid spiked over the summer, and the health authority has called in dozens of extra county employees and volunteers to help track people with whom ill patients came into contact. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

In this five-part video series, Covid contact tracer and Health Department nursing supervisor Rebecca Stricker explains what patients and their close contacts can expect when asked to quarantine.

PART 1: What happens when county health authorities find a new case of Covid?

PART 2: Are isolation and quarantine the same thing?

PART 3: Who qualifies as a close contact?

PART 4: Do I still have to quarantine if I've tested negative and feel well?

PART 5: Can the health department enforce quarantine?

