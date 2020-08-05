PUBLIC NOTICES

Ironside Rural Road District, Vale Irrigation, Pioneer Nursing Home Health District, Oregon Telephone Corp., Malheur County Court

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: August 5, 2020

Vale Irrigation is accepting sealed bids for the following items for sale: V-15 Hyster Forklift, V-2 1997 Ford Utility pickup and V-10 1992 Ford Transport Truck. Must be clearly mark as to which unit you are bidding on and must be received in the office no later than August 14 @ 12:00 P.M. For questions call 541-473-3243.

Publish Date: August 5 & 12, 2020

NOTICE OF RECEIPT OF BALLOT TITLE

Notice is hereby given that a ballot title for a measure Ordered by the Pioneer Nursing Home Health District has been filed with the County Clerk of Malheur County on July 30, 2020.

The ballot title caption is:

ESTABLISHMENT OF PERMANENT TAX RATE TO KEEP PIONEER PLACE OPEN

A full copy of the ballot title may be obtained at the County Clerk’s office, 251 B St W #4, Vale.

Any elector dissatisfied with the ballot title may file a petition for review of this ballot title in the Malheur County Circuit Court no later than 5:00 pm, August 10, 2020.

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Gayle V. Trotter, Malheur County Clerk

Publish Date: August 5, 2020

OREGON TELEPHONE CORP PUBLIC NOTICE

Lifeline service is a government program designed to make monthly residential telecommunication services more affordable to eligible low-income customers. Customers who are eligible for the Lifeline program are also eligible for toll blocking at no additional charge.

The Federal Lifeline discount can be applied to qualifying voice or broadband services. In order to be eligible for the Federal Lifeline discount, a customer’s annual household income must be at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or a customer must participate in one of the following programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Medicaid; Supplemental Security Income (SSI); Federal Public Housing Assistance; Veterans Pension & Survivors Pension; or qualifying Tribal Programs.

Lifeline is a non-transferable service and eligible subscribers may receive assistance from only one wireline or wireless telecommunications provider per household. Only eligible customers may enroll in the program. Customers are required to submit a Lifeline application form and will be required to certify continued eligibility annually. Customers who willfully make false statements in order to obtain Lifeline benefits can be punished by fine or imprisonment or can be barred from the program.

Basic services are offered to all customers in Oregon Telephone Corp. service territories at the rates, terms, and conditions specified in Oregon Telephone Corp’s tariff. If you have any questions regarding Lifeline service or would like to apply for Lifeline service, please call us at 541-932-4411 toll free at 800-848-7969 or visit our business office at One Telephone Drive, Mount Vernon, OR 97865.

Pubish Dates: August 5, 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: August 5, 2020

STATEMENT OF NONDISCRIMINATION

Oregon Telephone Corporation is the recipient of Federal financial assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and is subject to the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended, the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, as amended, and the rules and regulations of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

2. Fax: (202) 690-7442; or

3. Email: [email protected]

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

The person responsible for coordinating this organization’s nondiscrimination compliance efforts is Delinda Kluser, General Manager. Any individual or specific class of individuals, who feel that this organization has subjected them to discrimination, may obtain additional information on the above statutes and regulations from USDA.

Publish Dates: August 5, 2020