The Vale City Council voted unanimously to accept Russ Kirkpatrick's resignation Tuesday night. Kirkpatrick joined the city in February with a salary of $72,000.

VALE – Vale City Manager Russ Kirkpatrick abruptly resigned last night during the regular city council meeting.

Kirkpatrick stepped into the city manager slot in February. Kirkpatrick’s resignation came after an executive session and was effective immediately. Vale Mayor Mike McLaughlin was unavailable for comment on the matter earlier today.

According to city attorney Larry Sullivan, the city council voted unanimously to accept Kirkpatrick’s resignation and the elected board agreed to pay Kirkpatrick his full salary for July and approved a $25,000 severance package. Kirkpatrick’s salary was $72,000.

Kirkpatrick replaced former city manager Katie Lamb.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

