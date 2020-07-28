ONTARIO CITY GOVERNMENT

Ontario citizen Vernon Dennison said he has started the process of recalling Ontario City Councilor Alfredo “Freddy” Rodriguez because of his history of "bullying" behavior in public and online, and because of a restraining order filed against him by a former girlfriend. Dennison has until Thursday at 5 p.m. to finish filing proper documents with the city to make it official.

ONTARIO - A long-time Ontario resident is petitioning for the removal of City Councilor Alfredo “Freddy” Rodriguez because of Rodriguez’s “aggressive” behavior, domestic violence history and a restraining order filed against him by a former girlfriend.

Vernon Dennison, a retiree who has lived in the area for about 30 years, said in a statement to The Enterprise that after seeing stories in “the newspapers” about Rodriguez’s fights with other council members, “disgraceful public arguments online” and a judge granting and later extending Rodriguez’s former girlfriend’s restraining order, he decided to start the petition.

“This was more than enough to move me to action,” said Dennison in the statement.

Rodriguez, 38, has served on the Ontario council since January 2019. He has recently been in the public eye because he and a former girlfriend filed restraining orders against each other in June, and his history of domestic abuse surfaced. Before moving to Ontario, Rodriguez lived in Idaho and was charged twice in domestic abuse cases. During a hearing for Rodriguez to contest the victim’s restraining order on July 14, a state judge ruled Rodriguez a credible threat to the former girlfriend, ordering him to stay away from her for a year.

In the statement, Dennison said he sees Rodriguez “for what he really is, an abuser.”

“Fortunately, his bad behavior, criminal record, and blatant pattern of abuse became public knowledge by his own hand,” said Dennison in the statement. “Abusers are rarely caught unless they out themselves.”

However, a petition to recall a city councilor must be filed with Tori Barnett, Ontario city recorder, in order to be official. Barnett said “the petitioner” has until 5 p.m. Thursday to submit all of the required forms for it to be considered a “done deal.”

A city council seat can become vacant under 10 conditions, according to the rules and procedures of the Ontario City Council, including public recall via petition.

To recall a public official, the number of signatures must equal 15% “of all votes cast in the electoral district for governor at the last election,” according to the Oregon Legislature, and petitioners have 90 days to collect signatures.

In the last election for governor on Nov. 6, 2018, 8,970 votes were cast in Malheur County, making the number of signatures required 1,346.

“Ontario needs a better vetting process before the citizens vote blindly in hopes of getting a true leader. Ontario needs to stand against a person who puts his abusive ideations before the city, the citizens, businesses, and his victim,” said Dennison in the statement. “Please join me in this recall effort.”

