ONTARIO NEWS

A survey, in both Spanish and English, is on their website. The plans range from $2.5 to $4.2 million, from a costly indoor pool that the district can’t maintain for more than five years, to an outdoor seasonal pool.

The old kids' pool at the Ontario Aquatic Center. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)

The Ontario Recreation District wants residential input on their newly released pool plans.

A survey, in both Spanish and English, is on their website.

The plans range from $2.5 to $4.2 million, from a costly indoor pool that the district can’t maintain for more than five years, to an outdoor seasonal pool.

The plans do not include lockers or bathrooms.

The district is independent of the city, and receives $600,000 in annual funding. Half of that funding goes to the aquatic center and the splash pad, and the district will fundraise more money to pay for the project.

PRIOR COVERAGE

Ontario pool plans, price tags revealed

Ontario pool plans revealed tonight

Ontario hardware store donates paint for city's pool project

News tip? Contact reporter Aidan McGloin at [email protected] or at 541-473-3377.

KEEP THE ENTERPRISE GOING AS OTHERS CLOSE.....

Reader support allows the Enterprise to provide in-depth, accurate reporting that otherwise would not get done. Keeping the community well informed is essential. SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically. DONATE - to provide additional support.