COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY

Part four of a five-part series. With the high rate of infection in Malheur County, more and more people are being asked to quarantine after being exposed to someone with the virus. The Enterprise talked with a county contact tracer to find out what it means to quarantine – even if you feel well.

Once a person tests positive for Covid, a team of contact tracers work to track down anyone that person came into significant contact with within a given period. The contacts must then quarantine for 14 days from the last time they had in-person interaction with the Covid patient, even if they feel healthy. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

In this video Rebecca Stricker, Malheur County Health Department nursing supervisor, discusses what to do if a known contact of a Covid patient tests negative for the virus and feels well.

