COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY

Part three of a five-part series. With the high rate of infection in Malheur County, more and more people are being asked to quarantine after being exposed to someone with the virus. In the third installment of this series, the Enterprise talked with the county health department to find out who, exactly, needs to quarantine.

Nursing supervisor Rebecca Stricker trains Malheur County Ambulance District Director Bob Dickinson to track and advise people who have been in contact with Covid patients. County employees and volunteers from a variety of departments and backgrounds are being used to expand the Health Department’s tracing team after Covid cases spiked in July. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

In this video Malheur County Health Department Nursing Supervisor, Rebecca Stricker, discusses who qualifies as a close contact to a person who has Covid.

