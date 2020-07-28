Once a person tests positive for Covid, a team of contact tracers work to track down anyone that person came into significant contact with within a given period. The contacts must then quarantine for 14 days from the last time they had in-person interaction with the Covid patient. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

In this video, Rebecca Stricker, nursing supervisor at Malheur County Health Department, discusses the difference between isolation and quarantine. 

Related coverage: view the complete series

News tip? Contact reporter Rachel Parsons at [email protected]

KEEP THE ENTERPRISE GOING AS OTHERS CLOSE....

Reader support allows the Enterprise to provide in-depth, accurate reporting that otherwise would not get done. Keeping the community well informed is essential. 

SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically. DONATE - to provide additional support.