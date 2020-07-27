COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY

Part one of a five-part series. With the high rate of infection in Malheur County, more and more people are being asked to quarantine after being exposed to someone with the virus. In the first installment of this interview series, the Enterprise talked with a county contact tracer to find out what it means to quarantine.

Once a person tests positive for Covid, a team of contact tracers work to track down anyone that person came into significant contact with within a given period. The contacts must then quarantine for 14 days from the last time they had in-person interaction with the Covid patient. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

In this video, Rebecca Stricker, Malheur County Health Department nursing supervisor, discusses what steps the health department takes when it finds out about a new case of Covid infection.

News tip? Contact reporter Rachel Parsons at [email protected]

