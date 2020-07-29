MALHEUR COUNTY LIFE

After the Malheur County Fair got canceled, community members gathered together to host the Malheur County Fair Border Hop Invitational at the Owyhee County Fairgrounds in Idaho. For them, this was an opportunity for kids to show the hard work that they put through the year to raise their livestock.

Participants lead their lambs around the pen for judging. Around 20 kids showcased their livestock in categories like lamb, goat, steers and hogs. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

While the formal bidding process for livestock is happening online for the Malheur County fair, people gathered together at Owyhee County Fairgrounds in Idaho as an opportunity for kids to showcase their livestock, compete and hear workshops on showmanship from from judges. Lead organizer Bethany Yoder Flerchinger said that this was for the kids who put in the work, and an opportunity for those who love to show to be able to do that in person. Families came from Nyssa, Ontario, Adrian and beyond to show their animals over the course of two days.

Details during judging for sheep. Participants came from all over the county for the two day event. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Hailey Harnden leads her steer out of the pen. This is her third year showing. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Participants wrote thank you letters to all the sponsors that allowed them to afford prizes like belt buckles and premium checks for the winners. The Owyhee County Fairboard also allowed organizers to use these facilities for free. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Kinsley Kemble, of Ontario with her steer Shank. Over her time raising him, she got to see him put on 4.1 pounds of growth daily. She also won as a Reserve Champion Senior showman. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Details while showcasing steers. Bidding is open online at JBS Auctions online until noon of July 31st. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Rance and Ellie Prentiss, of Ontario with their goats. Rance won Light Weight Reserve and Ellie won Middle Weight and overall Grand Champion. They said that the most satisfying thing about raising their livestock was "working hard all summer and seeing the hard work pay off." (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Mylie Zimmerman of Adrian with her goat named Buckley. She won Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, and thought that her goat would do a lot worse in competition so this was a nice surprise. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Morgyn Babcock with Scooter and Pickles of Adrian. She was excited to come to this event because this was her first year showing a steer. Babcock also won accolades as Reserve Champion Intermediate showman and Reserve Grand Champion Sheep Showman. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Brienne Kemble of Ontario with her steer Melvin. She was this year's Champion Intermediate Showman and said the nicest about this year was seeing Melvin "get big and grow up." (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Kamryn Palomo of Ontario, with her goat Maui, his name taking inspiration from the movie Moana. This is Palomo's third year showing a goat. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Hailey Harnden of Nyssa poses with her steer. She said that the hardest part was teaching him how to walk, but as for the fun parts, her steer likes his belly rubbed a lot. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Daniel Flerchinger of Vale showcases his steer Tank and is this year's Grand Champion Market Steer. He said that the most difficult thing about raising his animal was getting him to eat all his food, but it's been extremely satisfying to see he "picked out a good one". (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

News tip? Contact reporter Kezia Setyawan at kezia[email protected]