The Dorian Place Residential Facility's five cases, reported yesterday, were isolated quickly after the parent company mandated 100% testing across its 39 facilities. One resident died while hospitalized.

Ontario’s Dorian Place Residential Facility is cleared of Covid cases, but has experienced one death, according to a company official.

On Wednesday, July 22, the Oregon Health Authority reported an outbreak of five Covid cases at Dorian Place.

The cases are split between the Dorian Place and Well Springs Senior Living, two facilities down the street from each other, both operated by Milestone, according to Rosalyn Watson, executive vice president of clinical and compliance at Dorian Place’s parent company, Milestone Retirement Communities.

Two of the cases were employees, who are now taking time off. The three residents were sent to a hospital. One of them died of Covid while at the hospital, said Watson.

Milestone tested every employee and resident across its 39 facilities in the U.S. The testing was done the second week of July by facility nurses, after buying the tests from Vikor Scientific, a laboratory based in Charleston, South Carolina.

There were no other positive test results beyond those five.

The facility is restricting visitors except for end-of-life visits, is delivering meals to each resident’s rooms, and is canceling outings.

