Three Ontario women on July 19 organized a car cruise as a memorial to a murdered Texas Latina soldier.

Teresa Figueroa and her children decorated their car with signs saying “Justice 4 Vanessa Guillen” in preparation for the cruise by through town. Figueroa said that it was really important for her to be out here with her family to show up in support for any marginalized community. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Three Ontario women on July 19 organized a car cruise as a memorial to a murdered Texas soldier. The victim, 20-year-old Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, was killed by a fellow specialist at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, in April. The Malheur County women held the event to call attention to violence against women in the military and women of color, whose stories are often overlooked by news media.

