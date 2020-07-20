MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

Revitalize Ontario's board voted to postpone the first-ever Tater Tot Festival until September 2021, based on Gov. Kate Brown's orders for Covid protocol.

Tater Tots from Mal's Diner in Vale.

Malheur County residents will have to wait until next year for the inaugural Tater Tot Festival after Revitalize Ontario’s board voted unanimously to postpone the event.

The new dates for the new event are Sept. 17-18, 2021, according to a press release issued by the organizers last Friday.

Revitalize Ontario “had been holding off on that decision” with the hope that the Covid pandemic would diminish over in the summer, the release said.

Charlotte Fugate, president of the organization, referred to Gov. Kate Brown’s plans to not lift restrictions until the end of September or until there is a vaccine, as well as mandates requiring masks indoors and outdoors and limiting gatherings in Malheur County to 25 people.

“We regret that we have to take this action but felt it prudent that we not proceed with the event,” Fugate said.

The festival celebrates the invention of the Tater Tot by Nephi and Golden Grigg – who founded the frozen food processing company Ore-Ida – as well as “how important Kraft Heinz has played in our community as a major employer and supporter.”

Revitalize Ontario hired a Boise-based event management firm, Go Out Local, to promote and organize the next Tater Tot Festival.

“With Go Out Local’s expertise for large festivals and Revitalize Ontario’s enthusiastic board we will make this event even more spectacular in the coming year,” the press release stated. “We hope that you will extend your support to 2021.”

News tip? Contact reporter Ardeshir Tabrizian by email at [email protected] or call 503-929-3053.

KEEP THE ENTERPRISE GOING AS OTHERS CLOSE.....

Reader support allows the Enterprise to provide in-depth, accurate reporting that otherwise would not get done. Keeping the community well informed is essential. SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically. DONATE - to provide additional support.