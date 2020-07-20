BREAKING NEWS

An illegal attempt to pass on the 95, close to Rome, resulted in a Subaru and semi-truck collision on Sunday. The truck driver had minor injuries.

The semi-truck driver received minor injuries | Oregon State Police

A driver who attempted to pass in a no passing zone by the Crooked Creek State Park died Sunday, July 19, according to the Oregon State Police. The crash happened around noon.

The driver, who had a 2002 Subaru Legacy, drove into a Swift semi-truck.

The police did not release the Subaru driver's name. The truck driver, Kenneth White, 59, from Mesa, Arizona, had minor injuries, and was taken to the West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, police reported.