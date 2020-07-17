YOUR COMMUNITY

Ken Hart, a longtime employee at the medical facility, departs to take chief financial officer slot at Valley Family Health Care.

ONTARIO – Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario President Ken Hart will step down to serve as the Valley Family Health Care chief financial officer the hospital announced Friday.

Hart’s last day will be Aug. 22, according to a press release from the hospital and his position will be restructured as a president and chief nursing officer.

Hart has served in various capacities for Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario during the last 15 years, and served as president and CEO since 2017. While he was president, the hospital’s patient satisfaction scores increased 15 points over the past three years, earning the hospital the highest rating for patient satisfaction, quality of care and patient safety by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

