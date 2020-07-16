COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY

Help us report. We know there are many questions related to Covid and the situation in Malheur County. Rumors move as fast as fact at the moment, and the Enterprise wants to sort them out. Ask us your questions

At the Enterprise, we want to help get you information.

Circumstances in Malheur County appear to be worsening by the day.

The number of those testing positive for the coronavirus is going up.

So is the percentage of positive tests, indicating rapid spread.

Health officials are sounding the alarm.

Malheur County Court, in an extraordinary action, voted into place tighter limits on gatherings than even the state has imposed.

Meantime, school officials are working relentlessly to get kids back into classrooms.

And local businesses are put on the front lines of the mask demands. Walmart and Starbucks now require them anywhere in the U.S.

The Enterprise has access to experts at the local, state and national level.

We want to put that to work for you.

What question do you have? About testing? About herd immunity? Or any topic related to Covid?

What information have you heard that you want verified? Do you wonder if something is true?

We’ll do our level best to produce stories or FAQs to answer as many as we can.

Be clear. We’ll rely on experts with credibility. We’ll cite our sources and link to documents.

This topic is too essential to the community’s well-being to be left to rumors and internet fakery.

Send your questions to [email protected] or post your question on our social media or send a social media message.

Les Zaitz, publisher and editor