MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

An attempted traffic stop by a Malheur County sheriff's deputy led to a police pursuit into Vale early Sunday morning. The driver, 33 year-old Ory Hansen of Boise, was arrested and taken to the hospital after ingesting methamphetamine.

A man led a Malheur County sheriff’s deputy in a pursuit into Vale early Sunday morning, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Deputy Haylee Harding initiated a traffic stop at 1:17 a.m. on a Toyota Prius “for failing to maintain lane as well as driving erratically” on Highway 20-26 east of Vale, said Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson.

The driver didn’t respond to the deputy’s lights and sirens and instead ended up in the yard of a home on Cottage Street ten minutes later, said Johnson. The deputy “had her firearm out” and tried to verbally convince the driver to step out of the vehicle, but he wouldn’t do so.

Two individuals came out of the home with firearms to assist the deputy, he said, and they were all “able to communicate with each other to keep the situation safely in hand.”

Oregon State Police troopers arrived shortly after, and the driver was safely removed from the vehicle.

He was arrested at 1:55 a.m. and “taken to the hospital as he had been ingesting methamphetamine in an attempt to conceal it from law enforcement,” said Johnson, and a “significant amount of methamphetamine was found.”

Police identified the driver as Ory Hansen, 33, of Boise.

The case is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Since the suspect had to go to the hospital for several days we will put our case together and send it to the grand jury to have him officially charged,” said Johnson.

At this time, charges will include attempting to elude police, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of intoxicants. “More charges are possible,” he said.

Regarding the help from locals, Harding said, “It is pretty cool to have that kind of support from our community.”

News tip? Contact reporter Ardeshir Tabrizian by email at [email protected] or call 503-929-3053.

KEEP THE ENTERPRISE GOING AS OTHERS CLOSE.....

Reader support allows the Enterprise to provide in-depth, accurate reporting that otherwise would not get done. Keeping the community well informed is essential. SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically. DONATE - to provide additional support.