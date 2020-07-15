NYSSA

The 55th annual edition of the festival that celebrates Oregon's state rock, the thunderegg, was held this year with protocols in place to protect attendees and vendors from Covid.

The festival included a vintage and antique car show, which was a fan favorite. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)

Nyssa's yearly gemstone show had fewer events and social distancing rules in place. The town's chamber of commerce worked with county environmental health authorities to set appropriate constraints. This year a rodeo and car show drew attendees in addition to the thundered and gemstone vendors.

News tip? Contact reporter Rachel Parsons at [email protected]

SUPPORT THE ENTERPRISE TO KEEP VITAL NEWS FLOWING.....

Reader support is crucial for the Enterprise to provide in-depth, accurate reporting that otherwise would not get done. Keeping the community well informed is essential. SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically. DONATE - to provide additional support.