OBITUARIES

Jimmie (Jim) Henry Reed, Isaiah Enoch Webb, Robert Joseph “Bob” Mooney, Russell D. Aman, Jennifer M. Hendriks, Harry Allen Phillips, Penny L. Rooks

Jimmie (Jim) Henry Reed

October 5, 1939 ~ July 4, 2020

Jimmie (Jim) Henry Reed, 80, passed away on July 4, 2020 in Boise. He was the first born child to Robert and Evelyn Reed, born on October 5, 1939. They lived on a dairy farm outside of Salem, Oregon, in their first home, built from an old chicken coop. At age 5, Jim and the family moved to a farm in Willamina, Oregon. There he went to a one-room school down the road for three years before finishing school in town. In addition to helping on the family farm and logging business he was active in FFA, was a student body officer, lettered in all sports, and joined the ROTC his junior year. In the fall of 1957 he attended Western Oregon College for general studies and baseball.

In 1958 Jim enlisted into the U.S. Navy for a four-year term. He served at Whidbey Island, on the USS Coral Sea, and flew reconnaissance over the Vietnam area prior to the war. In March of 1962 he was honorably discharged from active duty with the rank of Petty Officer Second Class, Aviation Structural Mechanic. On returning home he worked on the family farm and helped with their logging business.

On October 23, 1965, he married Patricia Joan Kuhl and made their first home in the Willamette Valley. Their first child was born in Salem in 1968. They invested in a farm to raise swine in Vale in the spring of 1969. In 1972 a dairy was established until they sold it in 1993. During that time frame, a son was born in 1974 and a son 1979. Jim milked cows, worked the farm, and did custom farming.

Between the years of 1996-2007, he worked the farm, drove harvest truck, long hauled for Oregon Trail Mushroom, Clark Family, and hauled ore for Eagle Pitcher. From 2007-2020 Jim beat cancer, worked the farm, bought and sold cattle. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed outdoor life. Jim was a loving husband, encouraging father, friend, and Poppy to many. He will be missed!

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Isaiah Enoch Webb

April 5, 1986 ~ May 23, 2020

Our beloved son Isaiah Enoch Webb returned to his Heavenly Father on May 23, 2020. Isaiah entered this life on April 5, 1986, in Reno, Nevada, to bless the lives or Rory Lyn and Linda Webb.

Isaiah had a love for electronics of all kinds. The commodore computer started his passion for gaming and he poured his intelligence and creativity into his passion. He went to college to learn the computer language to build his own virtual worlds. Isaiah also loved swimming, snowboarding, travel, board games, family and friends. Isaiah’s fondest wish was to marry his princess and live happily ever after.

Isaiah was a beautiful soul; you could feel it the minute you interacted with him! He was a lovable goof and his presence always livened the mood in the room, hours could carry on in minutes without notice.

Isaiah traveled across the world to try and find himself and where he fit in; sharing his adventures and the friends he made on social media for all to see.

He also became politically involved, with a formidable mind to discuss with on a wide variety of topics and philosophies.

Isaiah is survived by his parents; grandmothers Mickey Webb and Modene Smiraldo; sisters Melonie Redding and Jennifer Webb (Andy Martinez); brothers Clayton Webb and Jason (Brenda) Zerbel; innumerable aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Isaiah will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

A Memorial for Isaiah Enoch Webb is scheduled for July 25 at the Adrian Community Church at 11 a.m. MT. Virtual attendance will be provided and livestreamed on Facebook through Adrian Community Church.

Fellowship and memories to follow on the lawn. All are welcome to attend.

Deaths:

• Robert Joseph “Bob” Mooney, 85, of Ontario, died July 4, at home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

• Russell D. Aman, of Nyssa, died July 7. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

• Jennifer M. Hendriks, 44, of Payette, died July 7. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

• Harry Allen Phillips, 77, of Ontario, died July 9, at his home. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

• Penny L. Rooks, 74, of Ontario, died July 8, at a Boise Idaho hospital. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

LEARN HOW TO PLACE AN OBITUARY: Contact Autumn Butler, Enterprise office manager, at [email protected] or call 514-473-3377.