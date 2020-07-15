MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

The three suspects in the June 19 shooting death of 39-year-old Salvador Bahena Reyna are accused of first-degree robbery and tampering with evidence, among many other charges. All three suspects have previous convictions in Malheur County.

VALE - Three suspects in the shooting death of a Nyssa-area man are accused of robbing him and attempting to destroy evidence of their crimes, according to court documents.

Salvador Bahena Reyna, 39, was found dead at his home between Nyssa and Ontario on June 19.

Angel Luciano Figueroa, 24, Jose Enrique Rodrigues Correa, 26, and Jasmine Herrera, 21, all of Ontario, were charged last week in Malheur County Circuit Court with first-degree robbery and tampering with evidence, among multiple other charges.

According to indictments, the suspects used or threatened “immediate” physical force on Reyna and used or attempted to use a “deadly weapon” to rob him. The state alleges that a firearm was used in the robbery.

Figueroa and Correa planned the robbery, according to the documents, and agreed to “intentionally cause the death of Salvador Bahena Reyna if necessary during the course of [the] robbery.”

During the robbery, Figueroa and Correa killed Reyna, stole his Chrysler 300 and a .22 caliber rifle, along with money, cell phones and other property, according to the indictments.

All three suspects attempted to “destroy, mutilate, alter, conceal or remove” the Chrysler 300 “with the intent that it be unavailable in an official proceeding,” according to documents. The suspects also attempted to help one another avoid being found by police by either providing transportation or destroying physical evidence.

Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero announced on the department’s Facebook page Thursday that police pursued “two serious violent felons” who were caught and arrested.

Figueroa and Correa are being held on the same charges - two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of first-degree robbery, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of first-degree theft, one count of hindering prosecution, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to the documents.

Herrera was charged with single counts of first-degree robbery, hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.

All three have previous convictions in Malheur County, according to court records.

In February, Figueroa pleaded guilty to the felon crime of supplying contraband, accused of getting methamphetamine into the Malheur County Jail. He was sentenced to 24 months’ probation. In 2016, he was convicted of second-degree theft.

In 2018, Correa pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to court records. In 2017, he pleaded guilty in a string of criminal cases, admitting to eluding police and pushing a woman out of a moving vehicle, resisting arrest and a later charge of eluding police.

In 2019, Herrera was convicted for fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Teala Anderson, Reyna’s sister-in-law, said Reyna was born and raised on his family’s ranch in Monte Sauce, Mexico. Anderson is working with Providence Funeral Home in Quincy, Washington, to have him flown back to Mexico to be buried on the ranch. A celebration of his life took place on July 3 in Nyssa.

“He was a good guy and this never should have happened,” said Anderson. “No one can believe it.”

Anderson said Reyna came to Ontario from Mexico with her husband in 2005 and was a farm worker in Nyssa. She said Reyna and her husband were “extremely close.”

“They came here together from Mexico, and they always promised each other that they would go home together, and now they’re not,” said Anderson.

Reyna had an 11-year-old daughter, who Anderson said lived in Fruitland, Idaho, with her mother. Many of his cousins and uncles live in Nyssa, and his parents live in Mexico.

“His dad took it really hard,” said Anderson. “I mean, his parents haven’t seen him in 16 years, and this is the way they’re going to see him again? Because of some senseless act by some kids that obviously have no regard for human life?”

Anderson said she and Reyna’s brother drove from California to Ontario as soon as they found out what happened. When they arrived at Reyna’s house to get his birth certificate, they saw firsthand how Reyna was killed during his lunch break that day.

“There was food out on the table,” said Anderson.

All Reyna’s family and friends can do now is wait for the justice system to run its course, Anderson said.

“I hope they are locked up for life,” said Anderson. “They don’t deserve to see the light of day again.”

