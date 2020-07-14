Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The Covid testing site opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A county health care worker screens people for symptoms at Ontario's Covid testing site on July 1. The Malheur County Health Department will sponsor a testing site in Vale Wednesday. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

VALE – The Malheur County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Wednesday.

The testing site is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The church is at 135 Yakima Street S.

The testing is free.

Anyone with a cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headaches, sore throat or a loss of taste or smell is encouraged to attend.

“We are doing the testing site because it is helpful for surveillance or for someone without insurance. But if you have insurance, and have symptoms, call your doctor,” said Sarah Poe, Malheur County Health Department director.

