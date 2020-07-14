MALHEUR COUNTY FAIR

Fairgoers grab food at the Malheur County Fair in 2019. This year's fair has been canceled but an online auction this Wednesday through the end of July will help local youth sell their stock. (The Enterprise/File)

ONTARIO – The Covid virus forced the cancellation of the Malheur County Fair for this year but the popular livestock auction format will continue – online.

The internet auction, hosted by the Malheur County Fairgrounds and spearheaded by the junior sales committee, starts Wednesday and runs through July 31.

JBS Auctions is providing the auction services.

Interested individuals can go to https://www.jbsauctions.com to bid.

The auction offers steers, sheep, pigs, goats and dairy heifers.

