Around 250 people gathered at the Oregon Trail Arena from Oregon and Idaho to partake and attend the Thunderegg Throwdown as other rodeos across the county were canceled.

Jesse Weaver is bucked off during the special Thunderegg Throwdown Rodeo held on Friday, July 10, in Nyssa. He won $470 with $100 deducted from the winnings to get a custom buckle. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

NYSSA - About 250 people braved the heat to attend the first annual Thunderegg Throwdown Rodeo on Friday, July 10.

The rodeo, sponsored by the Tri State Rodeo Company and the Owyhee Riding Club, capped off the second day of the Thunderegg Days festival sponsored by the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce.

The event was held in the shadow of the Covid pandemic and the sponsors posted signage throughout the stands and specific areas of the bleachers – every two rows – were blocked off to adhere to state regulations on social distancing. Despite the added precautions, the rodeo proved to be a success as bronc and bull riders and ropers worked their skills in front of the hometown crowd.

Signs posted on the stands urge attendees from different parties to stay six feet apart from each other. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

During the junior barrels event, riders aim to complete a cloverleaf pattern as fast as possible without knocking down any of the barrels. If a barrel does get knocked down, that's a five extra seconds added on to their time. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Cowboys chat between the funnel for the chutes before the day's events. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

A rider maintains staying center as pickup men keep a careful eye. David Farris acted as the master of ceremonies through the event. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Clanging and clanking right as the chute opens fills the air during the ranch bronc competition. Rodeo clowns act as an alternative target and a distraction to the bull or bronco in case the rider gets bucked off before time is up. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Rodeo princesses sit near the food shack after Grand Entry. Food included burgers, hot dogs, and nachos. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Carson Angell gets bucked off during the mini pony event. He was quickly retrieved by the pick-up men afterwards. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

A break between events behind the chutes. With rodeos canceled all throughout Oregon, many riders have faced uncertainty where their next paycheck will come from. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Light peeks through the stands at the Oregon Trail Arena. Organizers tried to balance reopening the economy with the reality that Malheur County ranked third in highest positive Covid test rates in the state that weekend. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Macy Hack, an organizer for the Thunderegg Throwdown, emphasized the return to investment rodeos have to the local community. The largest payout for the rodeo was $840 to Hayden Hill for the bull riding competition. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Cinch Hedges takes part in the mini pony event. He was able to compete against his brother Quirt. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

