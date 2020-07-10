CONDADO DE MALHEUR Y CORONAVIRUS

El Enterprise salió a la calle para preguntarle a la gente en Ontario por qué eligen llevar la máscara.

La gobernadora Kate Brown el 1 de julio ordenó cubrirse la cara para todos los habitantes de Oregón en espacios públicos. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

El Enterprise salió a la calle para preguntarle a la gente en Ontario por qué eligen llevar la máscara.

Para más información visite Malheur County Health Department.

¿Tiene una noticia? Contactar Rachel Parsons a [email protected]

KEEP THE ENTERPRISE GOING AS OTHERS CLOSE ....

Reader support allows the Enterprise to provide in-depth, accurate reporting that otherwise would not get done. Keeping the community well informed is essential. SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically. DONATE - to provide additional support.