MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

MURDER ARREST: Dave Goldthorpe, Malheur County district attorney, announced Friday that two men and one woman from Ontario have been charged in connection with the June killing of Salvador Bahena Reyna, 39. He was found dead June 19 in a home on Clark Avenue between Ontario and Nyssa.

Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the June shooting death of a man at a home between Ontario and Nyssa.

On June 19, police were notified that Salvador Bahena Reyna, 39, was dead when a friend who had come by to visit his home on Clark Boulevard between Ontario and Nyssa called 911, according to a press release Friday from Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe.

Police found "multiple gun shots had been fired near Reyna’s body," according to the release.

“Witnesses and neighbors were interviewed, search warrants were obtained and the Oregon State Crime Lab was dispatched to help process the scene and gather evidence,” the release read. “Officers remained on scene for several hours to protect the integrity of the crime scene and preserve evidence to allow the State Police to diagram the area and gather important evidence.”

Three suspects have been identified and arrested “based on their involvement in the death of the victim” — Angel Luciano Figueroa, 24, of Ontario, Jose Enrique Rodrigues Correa, 26, of Ontario, and Jasmine Herrera, 21, of Ontario, according to the release.

Charges of include second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

According to the release, Herrera was arraigned Thursday in Malheur County Circuit Court and arraignment was scheduled for Friday afternoon for Figueroa and Correa.

The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office lead the investigation. Officers, deputies and troopers from the sheriff’s office, Oregon State Police, Ontario and Nyssa police departments participated.

This is a developing story.

News tip? Contact reporter Bailey Lewis at [email protected]

KEEP THE ENTERPRISE GOING AS OTHERS CLOSE.....

Reader support allows the Enterprise to provide in-depth, accurate reporting that otherwise would not get done. Keeping the community well informed is essential. SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically. DONATE - to provide additional support.