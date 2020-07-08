PUBLIC NOTICES

Asbestos Management and Safety Data Sheets, Estate of Richard Valencia Martinez, Estate of Romaigne Yost, Estate of Keith L. Meacham

ASBESTOS MANAGEMENT AND SAFETY DATA SHEETS

The purpose of this notice is to make certain you are aware of the Asbestos Management Plans and Safety Data Sheets and where these important documents can be located in case of emergency.

Please note that one copy of both the Asbestos Management Plan (AMP) and Safety Data Sheets (SDS) will be maintained in the Superintendent’s Office.

Asbestos Management Plan - Description

This document outlines where asbestos containing materials are located in each building, contains district policies pertaining to asbestos management, contains copies of required notifications to persons who may contact any asbestos containing materials, explains handling of asbestos containing materials and details procedures to follow in case asbestos containing materials are disturbed.

Safety Data Sheets - Description

The document contains federally mandated information about hazardous substances which school personnel, including students, may use and/or come in contact with in a district facility. Each hazardous substance has a sheet which gives the name of the substance, its manufacturer, identification information, physical and chemical characteristics, fire and explosion hazard data, reactivity hazard data, health hazard data, control and protective measures and procedures for safe handling and use, plus procedures to follow in the event of leakage.

NOTE: Interested persons may examine either or both documents at any time by requesting to see them from any district official.

The Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act (AHERA) of 1986 requires school districts to notify community patrons and school building occupants, where asbestos containing materials are located.

Vale High School - Asbestos containing materials are found in the following places: the pipe wrappings in the boys’ and girls’ locker rooms, in the fan room located on the mezzanine, the present wood and ag shop area, an asbestos shield located within the “fume hood” in the chemistry room, and floor tiles located throughout the original building. Asbestos found in the tiles is not hazardous unless material has been damaged. The asbestos shield is not dangerous unless chipped or broken.

Oregon Trail Learning Center - Asbestos containing material has been identified as the skim coat plaster on the walls of the main entrance stairway up to the main floor. This material is well painted and is not hazardous in its present condition.

Vale Elementary School - Asbestos containing materials in floor tiles used as floor surfacing material. Linoleum containing asbestos is used in the old cafeteria and kitchen areas. Asbestos found in the floor surfacing materials is not hazardous unless the material has been damaged or sanded in such a way that asbestos fibers are released into free air. Thermal system insulation (TSI) is found in the crawl spaces under Willowcreek and Vale Elementary buildings, and in the boiler rooms of each of these buildings. The Vale bus garage is certified asbestos free. The Vale Middle School has no know asbestos.

Damaged thermal system insulation is found in the crawl space under the Vale Elementary school building. This damaged insulation is not accessible to building occupants; however, as a control measure the district has totally isolated this area from accessibility except in emergency situations. Areas of all buildings where asbestos

containing materials are found will be monitored by the designated program manager on a bi-yearly basis in October and April.

In the event of an asbestos contamination emergency created by disturbing materials containing this substance, building occupants and school patrons will be informed of emergency procedures. Building occupants, parents, guardians, and patrons will be notified of any scheduled asbestos containing materials inspections or activities which may disturb the asbestos containing materials.

EPA approved Asbestos Management Plans can be made available for inspection by contacting the Office of the Superintendent, 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon, or from the asbestos designated person for the district.

Copies of the plan, or portions thereof may be purchased at five cents per page.

Publish Date: July 8, 2020.

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In The Matter of the Estate of:

RICHARD VALENCIA MARTINEZ,

Deceased.

Case No. 6100

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

Notice is hereby given that Telly Ray Martinez has been appointed and has qualified as

the Personal Representative of the estate. All persons having claims against the estate are hereby

required to present their claims, with proper vouchers, within four months after the date of first

publication of this notice, as stated below, to the Personal Representative at: Carol DeHaven

Skerjanec, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918 or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings in this estate may obtain

additional information from the records of the court, the Personal Representative, or the attorney

for the Personal Representative.

Dated and first published July 1, 2020.

Carol DeHaven Skerjanec, 0SBN 941758

Attorney for Personal Representative

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Telly Ray Martinez

1103 NW B Street

Grants Pass, Oregon 97526

(541) 659-8359

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Carol DeHaven Skerjanec OSBN 941758

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, OR 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

Publish Dates: July 1, 8, and 15, 2020

This is an action for Judicial Foreclosure of real property commonly known as 1425 WEST IDAHO AVENUE, ONTARIO, OR 97914 A motion or answer must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of the first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

SEATTLE BANK

Plaintiff

v.

THE ESTATE OF ROMAIGNE YOST; THE

UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND

DEVISEES OF ROMAIGNE YOST; MARIA

L. LYNCH AKA RIA LYNCH; KYLE

HUGH YOST; WILLIAM YOST AKA

GREGORY YOST; OREGON

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; AND ALL

OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES

UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT,

TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL

PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS

1425 WEST IDAHO AVENUE, ONTARIO,

OREGON 97914

Defendants

Case No. 20CV20260 SUMMONS

TO DEFENDANTS: THE ESTATE OF ROMAIGNE YOST; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF ROMAIGNE YOST AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1425 WEST IDAHO AVENUE, ONTARIO, OREGON 97914

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the action filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of service of this Summons upon you; and if you fail to appear and defend, for want thereof, the Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded therein.

Dated: June 15, 2020 ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

By: /s/ Christina M. Andreoni

Christina M. Andreoni, OSB #160875

(858) 750-7600

(503) 222-2260 (facsimile)

[email protected]

111 SW Columbia Street, Suite 950

Portland, OR 97201

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT/DEFENDANTS

READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY

You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer”. The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days (or 60 days for Defendant United States or State of Oregon Department of Revenue) along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

NOTICE TO ANY VETERAN OF THE ARMED FORCES

If you are a veteran of the armed forces, assistance may be available from a county veterans’ service officer or community action agency. Contact information for a local county veterans’ service officer and community action agency may be obtained by calling a 2-1-1 information service.

Publish Dates : June 24, 2020, and July 1, 8, and 15, 2020

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Keith L. Meacham Case No. 6127. Notice is hereby given that Dindia L. Meacham has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of her attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published July 8, 2020.

Publish Dates July 8, 15, and 22, 2020.