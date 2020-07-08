ESL Coordinator/Lead Instructor
This position will provide direct oversight and classroom instruction for the ESL program.
For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc /hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.
______________________________________________________________________________________
Highway Contracted
Mail route Sub Mail Carrier. Approximately 100 miles round trip a day. $100.00 a day guaranteed 4 days a month, more if covering vacations. Requirements: Personal vehicle, good driving record, drug test, and a background check.
If interested call 541-216-0296
______________________________________________________________________________________
Help wanted:
General Ranch Worker
Needed
Start immediately.
208-741-0452