EMPLOYMENT

Positions include ESL Coordinator/Lead Instructor, Mail route, Ranch Worker

ESL Coordinator/Lead Instructor

This position will provide direct oversight and classroom instruction for the ESL program.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc /hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Highway Contracted

Mail route Sub Mail Carrier. Approximately 100 miles round trip a day. $100.00 a day guaranteed 4 days a month, more if covering vacations. Requirements: Personal vehicle, good driving record, drug test, and a background check.

If interested call 541-216-0296

______________________________________________________________________________________

Help wanted:

General Ranch Worker

Needed

Start immediately.

208-741-0452