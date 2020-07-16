COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY

VIDEO EXCLUSIVO – Morris Smith, el director de médico del Departamento de Salud del Condado de Malheur, y Brian Kitamura, médico de emergencias en el Centro Médico Saint Alphonsus, explican por qué los revestimientos faciales son vitales para prevenir la propagación de Covid, y cómo usarlos adecuadamente.

Tanya Navarrete, la directora de marketing del Centro Cultural Four Rivers, entrega máscaras en un evento del 18 de abril. (Yadira Lopez - Malheur Enterprise)

Cobertura relacionada: Necessita una máscara? Haga clic aquí para obtener recursos.

Los expertos explican por qué los revestimientos faciales son vitales para prevenir la propagación de Covid, y cómo usarlos adecuadamente.

Tiene noticias? Contactar la periodista Rachel Parsons at [email protected]

KEEP THE ENTERPRISE GOING AS OTHERS CLOSE ...

Reader support allows the Enterprise to provide in-depth, accurate reporting that otherwise would not get done. Keeping the community well informed is essential. SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically. DONATE - to provide additional support.