Ontario's Feral Cat Project has run into many problems due to Covid, such as reduced volunteers, donations and veterinary access. But despite it all, the project is continuing its work.

The project has a free roam room for cats that get along easily to stay in before adoption. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Kittens rescued from the parking lot of Walmart are almost ready for adoption this month. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Cat paws peek out of individual crate at the project. Currently, the place is at full capacity and on Facebook, they spotlight cats often who are ready to be adopted. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

The Ontario Feral Cat Project's goal is reduce the community's feral and stray cat populations through trap-spray-return (The Enterprise/Kezia Setyawan).

The project has also expanded so that they rehabilitate cats for adoption. They work with partners like PetSmart, Bissel, and Lost Pet U.S.A. as well since this is an entirely volunteer-run organization . (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

Volunteer Amy Kee cuddles with resident shelter cat Archie. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

All the cats have a specific diet and medication to follow if needed to help with rehabilitation efforts. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

A foster cat rests in a banana-shaped pillow. The shelter open for viewing by appointment if community members are interested in adopting (The Enterprise/Kezia Setyawan).

