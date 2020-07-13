NYSSA

Jaeden Forrey's schedule would normally be full of rodeo appearances and parades this time of year. Without all the events, she is quietly honing her skills and business as a horse trainer.

Miss Nyssa Nite Rodeo Queen 2020, Jaeden Forrey. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

Eighteen rodeos have been canceled in Oregon this year, according to the Northwest Pro Rodeo Association. That means a lot of buckaroos and fans, not to mention businesses, are missing out. But so is the rodeo royalty. One rodeo queen isn't slowing down.

