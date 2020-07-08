COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY

VIDEO: Face coverings are required in certain places. In this video, local medical experts discuss why masks are vital to slowing the spread of Covid and how to use them properly. Health authorities say the masks are crucial to getting fast-spreading Covid under control in the community.

Gov. Kate Brown on July 1 mandated the use of masks or face coverings in public indoor spaces after cases of Covid increased statewide. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)

Morris Smith, Malheur County Health Department medical director, and Brian Kitamura, medical director of the emergency department at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario discuss why masks are necessary and how to use them.

